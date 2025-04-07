Junta starts to cancel tourist flat licences in Malaga city centre

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 11:40 | Updated 11:55h. Compartir

Andalucía's regional ministry of tourism has begun to notify the owners of tourist flats in the twin Martiricos towers in Malaga city centre of the decision to cancel these holiday rentals, as a result of the instruction approved by the city council in June last year. According to the regulation, only 17 of the rental properties will be able maintain their tourist status, in contrast to the initially allowed 150. Every registration done after 22 February 2024 will be cancelled.

On 10 June 2024, Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre announced that only the holiday rentals in the city with access and supplies (electricity, water, telephone, etc.) independent of the rest of the building in which they are located could be registered as holiday homes. He stated that this instruction would have a retroactive effect for those tourist flats that had been registered with the Junta since the entry into force of the new decree on holiday rentals, i.e. 22 February last year.

The Junta has started to inform owners of the decision. The first cancellations correspond to properties of the owners who did not appeal the regional government's decision. Since there were no objections, these cases were processed quickly. The affected properties have been removed from the official registry of tourist rentals. These cancellations are considered final and hard to reverse.

In the case where owners have appealed the decision, the resolutions of cancellation are still being processed, but there's a significant delay due to a lack of resources or means of the administration to analyse the hundreds of files of this type that have accumulated. However, some owners have complained that they have received definitive cancellations, without having their objections addressed.

The tourist flat phenomenon has been particularly tense at the Martiricos towers, built by German developed AQ Acentor. Last summer, complaints came to light from some of the buyers of the 450 homes in the towers. They were reporting inappropriate behaviour and use of the facilities: tourists renting flats were making loud noises in the early hours of the morning, fighting, excessively using the swimming pool and leaving a big amount of rubbish. In one case, the Local Police and fire brigade had to intervene, because the tenants of a tourist flat sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher on the 17th floor.