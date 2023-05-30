Finnair strengthens its commitment to the Costa with two daily flights to Helsinki The move makes Malaga Airport the most important in Spain for the Finnish flag carrier airline

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Finnair, the Finnish flag carrier airline, has reinforced its commitment to Malaga Airport with two daily flights to Helsinki. That is where it has an operations hub that connects the country with some of the main Asian capitals, such as Delhi, Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul, as well as New York and Los Angeles, among other destinations in the United States.

The airline, which is the largest in Finland and which dominates national and international air traffic in the country, has announced more than thirty weekly frequencies between Spain and Helsinki this summer.

Finnair, which began operating in 1964 at the Costa del Sol airport, has made Malaga the destination with the most scheduled operations in Spain, where it also flies daily to the Finnish capital from Barcelona and Madrid, and twice a week from Alicante and Palma de Mallorca.

“Malaga is one of Finnair's historic destinations. The airline, which is celebrating its centenary this year, landed for the first time in Malaga in 1964, on a flight that also stopped in Barcelona, ​​practically at the same time that it inaugurated other routes to European capitals such as Milan, Frankfurt or Amsterdam. Since then, Malaga has remained one of Finnair's key routes in the Spanish market," explained the company.