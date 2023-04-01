Final preparations across the province as Holy Week approaches

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cities, towns and villages across southern Spain are putting the finishing touches to their world-famous religious processions due to take place next week over Semana Santa. The events in Malaga city started last Friday and continued through the weekend with 16 'traslados' (the transfer between churches of the main figures ready for the procession) and two processions themselves. Then the build up begins for the biggest processions which, in Malaga city, will take place on Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, with more than 44 brotherhoods taking part. The processions are expected to draw thousands of spectators, many who booked a seat for the event months ago. Passion plays are also another popular spectacle at Easter and can be seen in the towns of Casarabonela (2-4 April), Cajiz (2, 7 and 8 April) and Rigordo (7, (April).