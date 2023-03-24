Father under investigation after allowing eight-year-old son to drive car in Malaga city A witness recorded the incident with his mobile phone and alerted Local Police who took the parent in for questioning

The Local Police force in Malaga are investigating a man for putting his eight-year-old son behind the wheel of his car. The officers, who have obtained a video of the offence, said he had committed a crime against road safety.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday 19 March on Avenida Las Malagueñas, at the Cortijo de Torres fair grounds in Malaga city. A witness filmed the scene and brought the case to the attention of Local Police, who opened an investigation.

The images show the child sitting in the driver's seat, at the wheel of the car, while his father was in the passenger seat, according to the force.

The officers located the car and asked the parent to accompany them to the accident investigation and evidence collection group of the Malaga Local Police to answer their questions.

In addition to reading him his rights as a non-detained investigated person, Local Police officers advised that they would inform the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office of the offence.