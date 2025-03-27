Malaga port's lighthouse under renovation

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:34 Compartir

Strollers along Malaga’s Muelle Uno promenade might have noticed the large crane near the La Farola lighthouse. The monument, which has recently been declared an asset of cultural interest (BIC), is undergoing some renovation work.

As part of these works, obsolete antennas installed on the lighthouse lantern are being removed, as more advanced technological equipment is now in use. Port authorities clarify that similar work is being carried out at all ports, although in Malaga, it is more noticeable because it affects a monument with historic connections to the city.

Zoom Ñito Salas

La Farola will soon lose its function as a maritime navigation signal, as large cruise ships, the expansion of the anchorage towards the sea, and the Torre del Puerto project, among others, will necessitate the construction of a new lighthouse. This has already been approved and will be located at the southern end of the Morro de Levante.

La Farola - this symbol of Malaga - will not disappear. Instead, it will be completely renovated and converted into a maritime museum, commemorating the history of the port.