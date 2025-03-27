Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ñito Salas
Malaga port&#039;s lighthouse under renovation
Malaga

Malaga port's lighthouse under renovation

The emblematic lighthouse will be replaced by a new light signal on the Dique de Levante and is being prepared to become a maritime museum

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 16:34

Strollers along Malaga’s Muelle Uno promenade might have noticed the large crane near the La Farola lighthouse. The monument, which has recently been declared an asset of cultural interest (BIC), is undergoing some renovation work.

As part of these works, obsolete antennas installed on the lighthouse lantern are being removed, as more advanced technological equipment is now in use. Port authorities clarify that similar work is being carried out at all ports, although in Malaga, it is more noticeable because it affects a monument with historic connections to the city.

Ñito Salas

La Farola will soon lose its function as a maritime navigation signal, as large cruise ships, the expansion of the anchorage towards the sea, and the Torre del Puerto project, among others, will necessitate the construction of a new lighthouse. This has already been approved and will be located at the southern end of the Morro de Levante.

La Farola - this symbol of Malaga - will not disappear. Instead, it will be completely renovated and converted into a maritime museum, commemorating the history of the port.

