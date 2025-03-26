Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cristina Pinto
Malaga city council clears electric scooters for rental from its streets
Traffic

As of 25 March, the authorisations granted in 2022 to seven companies that operated the service were revoked

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 09:42

Electric scooters for hire will no longer be found on Malaga city's streets. Following the revoking of the authorisation that was given to seven distributors in 2022, the city council has begun to remove the scooters and and other personal mobility vehicles (PMV) that could still be found on public roads, as well as the markings that designated parking spaces.

On 15 January, the city council authorised a ban on PMVs for hire. The procedure, which came into effect on 25 March, entails the suspension of authorisations granted to the seven companies that were in charge of the vehicles: Dott, Bolt, Lime, VOI, Link, Tier and Bird. In principle, 192 scooters were authorised to each of the companies, plus 300 electric bicycles to Dott, 325 to Bolt and 75 to VOI.

In addition, the city council's mobility department initiated a procedure to verify the degree of compliance with the obligations and conditions to which each company was expressly subject due to detecting certain breaches. The Local Police determined that six of the seven companies had, in fact, not been complying. The seventh company had the authorisation revoked, because it had never put the PMVs into service.

