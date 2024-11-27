Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Trasmediterránea's 'Melillero' will still be operating this Christmas SUR
&#039;Melillero&#039; ferry set to sail between the port of Malaga and Melilla for one last time
Transport

'Melillero' ferry set to sail between the port of Malaga and Melilla for one last time

Armas Trasmediterránea will stop the service to the Spanish city in north Africa in January after more than 100 years

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:41

Armas Trasmediterránea will stop operating its ferry service between Malaga and Melilla, dubbed the 'Melillero', after 100 years.

From January, there will be no more rotations of the shipping company's ferries between Malaga and Melilla, leaving Balearia as the sole operator of the service. Until now, both had competed with different timetables. The decision comes after a restructure where it decided to grant the Balearic operator the public service obligation contract, with tickets financed by the ministry of transport favouring above all residents of the region.

It is an ending to a significant part of Malaga and Melilla's history, where the two destinations have been linked by Trasmediterranea since 1917.

The future of ten Trasmediterranea employees working in the port of Malaga is up in the air, but there could be possibility for transfers to other work centres where the company aims to increase its presence.

The shipping company has decided to take other routes and next year has announced that it will reinforce its connections between Melilla and the Andalusian ports of Almeria and Motril.

Its ships will make three weekly rotations on the Almería-Melilla line, and another three on the Motril-Melilla line. It will also make additional rotations during the Christmas, Easter and summer periods, as well as when there is a high demand for the service.

"The company regrets having to take this measure after more than 100 years serving millions of passengers from the port of Malaga," the company said. The relationship with Malaga city will continue through the company's services for all types of cargo and goods.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Junta de Andalucía considers third marina for eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Residents oppose plans for recycling and landfill centre near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  3. 3 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  4. 4 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'
  5. 5 Christmas lights switched on in Marbella and San Pedro
  6. 6 German supermarket chain Aldi opens first store in Torre del Mar
  7. 7 Women take to the streets of Malaga city to protest against gender-based violence
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol castle awarded European funding for restoration project
  9. 9 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  10. 10 Collegium Musicum choir prepare for two Christmas concerts on the coast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 'Melillero' ferry set to sail between the port of Malaga and Melilla for one last time