'Melillero' ferry set to sail between the port of Malaga and Melilla for one last time

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 11:41

Armas Trasmediterránea will stop operating its ferry service between Malaga and Melilla, dubbed the 'Melillero', after 100 years.

From January, there will be no more rotations of the shipping company's ferries between Malaga and Melilla, leaving Balearia as the sole operator of the service. Until now, both had competed with different timetables. The decision comes after a restructure where it decided to grant the Balearic operator the public service obligation contract, with tickets financed by the ministry of transport favouring above all residents of the region.

It is an ending to a significant part of Malaga and Melilla's history, where the two destinations have been linked by Trasmediterranea since 1917.

The future of ten Trasmediterranea employees working in the port of Malaga is up in the air, but there could be possibility for transfers to other work centres where the company aims to increase its presence.

The shipping company has decided to take other routes and next year has announced that it will reinforce its connections between Melilla and the Andalusian ports of Almeria and Motril.

Its ships will make three weekly rotations on the Almería-Melilla line, and another three on the Motril-Melilla line. It will also make additional rotations during the Christmas, Easter and summer periods, as well as when there is a high demand for the service.

"The company regrets having to take this measure after more than 100 years serving millions of passengers from the port of Malaga," the company said. The relationship with Malaga city will continue through the company's services for all types of cargo and goods.