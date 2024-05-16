Malaga city council to replace castle lift after constant breakdowns

Jesús Hinojosa Thursday, 16 May 2024, 08:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

The continuous breakdowns of the lift that connects Calle Guillén Sotelo with the interior of the Alcazaba in Malaga has led the council to take the decision to replace it with a new one. The operational services department has put out to tender the contract for a new lift with a budget of 167,999 euros, which has an installation period of two and a half months once it has been contracted.

The lift to access the Alcazaba from the street behind the city hall has its origins in the project drawn up in 1946 by Emilio Miranda Lafuente. At that time, the shaft and walkway leading to the fortress were excavated, but the project was halted in 1948 due to lack of funding. In the 1960s, there was an attempt to resume the work, but it was not until the end of the 1990s that it was executed according to the final design by the architects Isabel Cámara Guezala and Rafael Martín Delgado, with the approval of the Junta de Andalucía.

The current cabin has a capacity for 16 people, although protocol restricts it to nine. "This infrastructure facilitates access to the fortress for people with reduced mobility, with visual, auditory and sensory limitations, and allows access to wheelchairs or pushchairs, as well as facilitating the transit of groups participating in activities in the complex," the contract dossier states.

"After more than 20 years of operation, the lift currently in service is beginning to show signs of wear and tear in several of its components, with service interruptions due to breakdowns becoming more frequent," the council said. One of these was in November last year, when it had to be closed for several weeks for repairs.

In addition, in 2022, two groups of tourists were trapped in the lift at different times on the same day. The situation was resolved quickly and without further consequences after they alerted the company responsible via the emergency button, but the incident required the replacement of two large parts that had to be ordered from abroad.

For this reason, the operational services department has opted to replace the lift with a new one, "taking into account the number of breakdowns, the time it takes to resolve them and the inconvenience caused to users, as well as the impact on the planning of activities related to the events held in the complex".