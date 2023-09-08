Families of Argentinian paddleboarders still missing on the Costa del Sol call a public rally for Saturday

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The families of the two young Argentinian paddleboarders who have been missing out at sea on the Costa del Sol for 12 days have called a public rally pleading with the authorities not to scale down the search.

Rescue teams have only located a paddle board since Emanuel, 34, and Maxi, 29, set off from Malaga's Misericordia beach to watch the sunrise at about 7.20am on 27 August. The board was spotted by a sailing boat on 28 August about 15 nautical miles southeast of Malaga and was picked up by a passing vessel. But there was no sign of the two friends.

Relatives and loved ones of the two friends have travelled from Argentina to join in the search. They're now pleading with authorities not to scale down the search after 12 days have passed without any sign of the two young men.

"Their families and friends are moving heaven, earth and sea to find them," they said.

Under the slogan, 'Everyone with Emma and Maxi, we are still looking for them', the families of the two paddleboarders will hold a rally this Saturday 9 September at the Glorieta de Antonio Molina, on the Huelin promenade in Malaga city.

Meanwhile, undreds of people took to the streets in Mar del Plata in Argentina - where the two men are from - to show support for the family. Loved ones in Malaga also met up with the mayor of the city this week to urge search efforts continue.