Europe’s longest catwalk: fashion flocks back to Malaga’s Calle Larios Andalusian designers Victorio & Lucchino were presented with the Golden Pin on the first evening of the event, in recognition of their long career in the world of fashion

It has been absent for two years because of the pandemic - last year it took place at the Tabacalera complex with masks and social distancing - but Malaga Fashion Show returned to Calle Larios in the city centre last week with a catwalk more than 300 metres in length. Before the show began on the first day many passers-by couldn’t resist the temptation to have a go at being models, strutting their stuff down the blue carpet before the professionals made their appearance.

Presenter Jacqueline Campos promised that this was going to be a magical night, and so it proved to be, with designs from Ángel Schlesser, Romeo Haute Couture, Susana Hidalgo and Ángel Palazuelos among other well-known names.

Nor was this just a display of daytime garments: there was also time to admire the nails and eyelashes of the models, courtesy of Nails Factory, lingerie by María LaMadrid and Pepe Canela and swimwear from Bananamoon and Jokoth.

And as if all that were not enough, there was another highlight to come on this first day of Malaga Fashion Show, when Andalusian designers Victorio & Lucchino were awarded the Golden Pin in recognition of their long career in the world of fashion, and the official presentation of their colourful and floral Summer 2023 collection, where the emblematic ‘biznaga’ of Malaga was much in evidence.

The designers joined their models on the catwalk, waving and thanking those watching. “Thank you, Malaga, for loving us so much. We have enjoyed your festivals so much during all these years and we have great admiration for you. Long live Malaga and long live Andalucía!” they said.