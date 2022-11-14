World’s largest Lego aircraft lands in Malaga as Europe's biggest exhibition returns to city Created from millions of the plastic construction bricks, the display of a nearly 100 models can be visited until 8 October next year

The biggest Lego exhibition in Europe is now in Malaga, and will remain at Malaga Factory until 8 October 2023. It consists of nearly 100 models containing over five million pieces and covers an area of 1,500 square metres. There is also a fun park and 3D Trick Gallery, with the largest exhibition of interactive 3D photos in Spain.

The exhibition is open from Mondays to Fridays between 12 noon and 8pm and at weekends from 10am to 8pm. Tickets are 7.90 euros on weekdays (or 11.85 euros to include the two sections) or a family pack for two adults and two children for 6.90 euros each or 10.35 euros for the two sections.

At weekends entry is 8.90 euros per person for one exhibition and 13.35 euros for both, or 7.90 and 11.85 euros respectively per person in the family pack.

Gotham City, Superheroes and much more

Some of the highlights include the world’s biggest Lego aircraft, made with one million pieces, features of Gotham City which include the Batmobile and the Wayne Tower skyscraper, Big Ben, the Star Wars District, the anatomy of the human body and 2.5 metre high Superheroes.

The exhibition was previously in Malaga in 2019, when it was on Muelle Uno and only in situ for five months. This time, Lego lovers have nearly a year to see it.