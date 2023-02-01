EuroMillions jackpot scooped by ticket purchased on Costa del Sol Its lucky owner will receive a total of 66,081,021.00 euros for matching five numbers and two stars in Tuesday's draw

The EuroMillions draw on Tuesday 31 January has left a multi-millionaire winner on the Costa del Sol. The only ticket that matched the five numbers and two lucky stars drawn was sold by the lottery office at Calle Martínez Maldonado 70, in Malaga city.

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 7, 12, 33, 43, 19 and lucky stars 3 and 7.Its lucky owner will receive a total of 66,081,021.00 euros.

This is one of the biggest lottery prizes that has landed on the coast, since the summer of 2021 when another winner from the city scooped 78 million euros with a ticket sold at the Rosaleda shopping centre.

In addition, in Spain there were two successful second category winning tickets (5 + 1) that have been validated in Madrid and Jávea (Alicante) that will each pick up €202,795.00.

In the next EuroMillions draw, a guaranteed prize of 17 million euros will be up for grabs for the winners of the First Category (5 + 2).