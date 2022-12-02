English language version of the 'death cafe' concept to begin St George's Church in Malaga will start the initiative, which is an intimate meeting for those wanting to talk about death

St George's Church in Malaga is to begin hosting a new initiative based on the 'death cafe' concept, an intimate meeting for people who want talk about death without the connotation that accompanies it in Western societies.

Father Darrant decided to start the monthly meetings following a Spanish language event that was held at the church last month to discuss the "taboo subject of death". The success of this event prompted a number of requests for a similar event in English.

The first meeting, to which "all beliefs and backgrounds are welcomed", takes place on Saturday 10 December from 11am.