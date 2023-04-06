English Cemetery of Malaga launches new audio guide It has been designed to enhance the experience of visitors to one of Malaga city’s most interesting sites

The English Cemetery of Malaga has launched an audio guide designed to enhance the experience of visitors to one of Malaga’s most historic sites.

The guide is one of several initiatives planned by the English Cemetery Foundation to make the cemetery a more attractive tourist destination, increase income and help the foundation achieve its goals of restoring the tombstones and gardens.

"The cemetery relies solely on income from ticket sales, corporate and individual sponsorship," said Bruce McIntyre, the President of the English Cemetery Foundation. “The cemetery is an important historic site and we want visitors here to have the best possible experience."

The free guide is available in six languages: English, Spanish, German, Dutch, French and Finnish. It is hosted by SmartGuideTM, a mobile phone app that can be downloaded onto the phones of visitors in advance or once they arrive at the cemetery. SmartGuide also provides digital tours of other destinations in Malaga, Spain and around the world.

The guide tells the story of the cemetery’s establishment in 1831, before which non-Catholics were banned from Catholic cemeteries. Malaga’s authorities required protestants to be buried on local beaches at night. This effectively meant corpses were left to the vagaries of waves, dogs and vermin.

“It was pretty barbaric," said David Tweed, a trustee of the foundation and author of the guide. “There are a lot of other fascinating stories about people who are buried here and we have tried to include a cross section."

Included are descriptions of the short life of Robert Boyd, executed with a band of liberal revolutionaries led by General José María Torrijos in 1831 and the tragic shipwreck of the German navy training ship SMS Gneisenau in 1900.

The cemetery, know for its tranquility and located not far from Malaga’s bullring, is the oldest protestant resting place on the Iberian peninsula.

To access the English Cemetery Guide on the app, click the following link: www.smart-guide.org/destinations/en/english-cemetery-in-malaga/