easyJet to introduce flights between Malaga and the French city of Lyon next year The British low-cost airline will start operating the new route from 3 June and tickets are already on sale

The low-cost easyJet airline will be introducing a new route between Malaga and the French city of Lyon next summer. The flights will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 3 June, but tickets are already on sale.

Javier Gándara, easyJet’s CEO in southern Europe, said the company is delighted to be able to offer the new route. “Malaga and Lyon are both strong destinations with a great deal to offer tourists and business travellers. Linking two cities with a historic heritage such as theirs, and the business tourism opportunities they offer, can only be advantageous for our clients,” he said.

Sustainable growth strategy

This is easyJet’s second connection with France from Malaga, as it already operates flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and it forms part of the airline’s strategy for sustainable growth. It has had a seasonal base in Malaga since the summer of 2021.

“With practically 38 million passengers transported since 2019, Malaga is one of the most popular destinations for easyJet’s global network. This year we increased the number of seats on Malaga flights to, which was 150% more than in 2021,” Gándara said. The British airline carries the second-highest number of passengers to and from Malaga.