Malaga stages its annual Dog Party to promote responsible pet ownership It will include a pet race with no prize for the first over the line. "The winners will be all the animals in the shelters,” say the organisers

Juan Antonio Luque, Luis Medina, Manuel Calvo, Araceli Caracuel, Paco Cantos and José del Río, at the presentation of the seventh edition of Malaga Dog Party. / ANABEL NIÑO

The seventh edition of Malaga's Dog Party will be held on 24 and 25 September in the city's Plaza de la Marina with the aim of promoting responsible pet ownership.

Activities will get underway at the weekend event, run by Tiendanimal, at noon on the Saturday with the announcement of the Malaga Dog Party Awards in recognition of the commitment that both individuals and organisations have made to improve animal welfare.

This year the list of award winners includes the regional government member, Esperanza Oña, for the creation of the Andalusian Parliamentary Association, PRODIA, an entity created for the defence and protection of animals; Araceli Caracuel, who with her family has spent a lifetime dedicated to animal rescue; the College of Veterinarians of Malaga; and the Canine Unit of the Local Police of Malaga.

Following the awards ceremony, the canine unit will give a demonstration with their highly skilled dogs at 1pm. And there will be a display of dogs from various shelters with information on the adoption process.

In addition, there will be a section of the event exclusively for cats to highlight the problem of the 120,000 cats abandoned in Spain in 2021; 160,000 dogs were abandoned the same year.

A pet race will draw the event to a close. Every dog that crosses the finish line will get a portion of food that will subsequently be distributed among the participating associations. "This is a participative race, but is not competitive, since no one wins here. The first one to reach the finish line does not win anything, those who win are all the animals in the shelters,” said Malaga Dog Party organiser Manuel Calvo.

Anyone interested in taking part in the pet race, can register for free until Friday 23 September at Tiendanimal in the Malaga Nostrum shopping centre.