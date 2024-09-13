Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Matiricos towers. Ñito Salas
Desirable new city tower blocks hit by row over &#039;noisy&#039; tourists coming and going
Property

Desirable new city tower blocks hit by row over 'noisy' tourists coming and going

The dream for residents has already turned sour for many over a row about the number being rented out as tourist lets on websites such as Airbnb

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 13 September 2024, 14:20

Opciones para compartir

When residents moved into two swanky new tower blocks close to Malaga's Rosaleda football stadium earlier this year they were the envy of the city. Flats in the so-called Martiricos towers, which rise up to 30 floors, went for over 600,000 euros.

However the dream has already turned sour for many over a row about the number being rented out as tourist lets on websites such as Airbnb. Across the two towers, 141 of the 450 private properties are used this way.

On one hand are the everyday residents, who in recent weeks have complained about noise from tourists coming and going, overcrowding of the rooftop pool and rubbish scattered around entrances. The problems exploded in late August when one tower was evacuated as tourists set off a fire extinguisher.

Selling up already

On the other side are the people who bought flats to make money renting them out. Some have accused the neighbours of being "anti-foreigner". But, faced with the complaints, some have reportedly put them back on sale or started looking for long-term tenants instead.

The full-time residents have complained that 121 of the flats were given a tourist licence by the regional government after a February cut-off date when the city council issued a new bylaw banning properties being rented short term if they did not have their own street-level entrance.

Malaga's mayor has stepped in, saying he will get those licences cancelled but that process could take months.

Other parts of the same towers are also destined, separately, for official hotel use.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Final stretch of coastal path to connect Fuengirola with Benalmádena almost complete
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  3. 3 Malaga village prepares to celebrate its mix of nationalities
  4. 4 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  5. 5 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  6. 6 Environmentalists warn against the 'agricultural extractivism' of Malaga's subtropical crops
  7. 7 How is financial planning for expats in Spain like a game of chess?
  8. 8 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  9. 9 Young equestrian star gallops to national championships after regional victory
  10. 10 Costa del Sol tattoo and urban culture fair returns to Torremolinos

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad