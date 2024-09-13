Desirable new city tower blocks hit by row over 'noisy' tourists coming and going

SUR Malaga Friday, 13 September 2024, 14:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

When residents moved into two swanky new tower blocks close to Malaga's Rosaleda football stadium earlier this year they were the envy of the city. Flats in the so-called Martiricos towers, which rise up to 30 floors, went for over 600,000 euros.

However the dream has already turned sour for many over a row about the number being rented out as tourist lets on websites such as Airbnb. Across the two towers, 141 of the 450 private properties are used this way.

On one hand are the everyday residents, who in recent weeks have complained about noise from tourists coming and going, overcrowding of the rooftop pool and rubbish scattered around entrances. The problems exploded in late August when one tower was evacuated as tourists set off a fire extinguisher.

Selling up already

On the other side are the people who bought flats to make money renting them out. Some have accused the neighbours of being "anti-foreigner". But, faced with the complaints, some have reportedly put them back on sale or started looking for long-term tenants instead.

The full-time residents have complained that 121 of the flats were given a tourist licence by the regional government after a February cut-off date when the city council issued a new bylaw banning properties being rented short term if they did not have their own street-level entrance.

Malaga's mayor has stepped in, saying he will get those licences cancelled but that process could take months.

Other parts of the same towers are also destined, separately, for official hotel use.