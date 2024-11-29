Dense fog causes diversions and delays at Malaga Airport

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 10:54

The control tower at Malaga Airport activated from early this Friday morning "low visibility procedures due to fog", which came unexpectedly and very dense, leading to some diversions and delays.

The extent of the taró, the name given locally to the maritime advection fog, can be seen in the image that accompanies this information, provided by the meteorological website Meteo365.es, which is based in Malaga and has cameras at numerous points of interest, including the airport runways.

With this scenario, by 9am on Friday there had been eight diversions to alternative airports of Seville and Granada, as well as waiting in the air and delays for aircraft that decided to continue landing in Malaga when the skies cleared.

However, the tower expected the fog to begin to clear between 10am and 11am so it was not expected to have a serious effect on air traffic, on a weekend when Malaga's terminals will once again be very busy.