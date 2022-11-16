This is how you can watch Davis Cup tennis stars in Malaga, free of charge The city is throwing itself wholeheartedly into the tournament. A programme of related activities has been organised and more public transport laid on

The Davis Cup by Rakuten Final 8 is due to take place in Malaga from 22 to 27 November and there will be a special treat for tennis fans on Sunday 20th as they will be able to watch the competitors training, free of charge, at the Martín Carpena sports complex. Croatia will be training from 3pm, followed by Spain at 4.30pm.

This is a remarkable opportunity to see, for example, Pablo Carreño, who is number 13 in the world, Marin Cilic (17), Roberto Bautista (21), Borna Coric (26) and Albert Ramos (39). There will be space for up to 4,000 spectators, and no reservations are necessary.

Malaga is throwing itself wholeheartedly into the Davis Cup. A programme of related activities has been organised and more public transport laid on. The Fan Zone will be open every day during the competition, and not only for people who have bought tickets for the tournament: anyone who wants to enjoy the music performances, children’s play area, food and drink and sponsors’ stands is welcome.

Useful information

The main access to the Martín Carpena sports complex during the Davis Cup will be via Calle Miguel Merida Nicolich, which is also where the ticket offices are. Line 2 on the Metro connects El Perchel and the María Zambrano railway station to the sports complex, and bus routes 7 and 31 also stop there. There will also be free parking at 17 Avenida Alicia de Larrocha, which is a seven-minute walk away.

The sports centre, ticket offices and Fan Zone are open from 3pm on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 November, 9am on Thursday 24th, 2.30pm on Friday 25th, and 11.30am on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th.

Some tickets for the Davis Cup Final 8 are still available, starting from 40 euros for the quarter-finals, 50 euros for the semi-finals and 60 euros for the grand final.