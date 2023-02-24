British fitness and leisure giant to muscle in on Malaga

Spain already has seven David Lloyd centres, with three in Madrid, two in Barcelona, one in Zaragoza, and now the new one on the Costa del Sol

The British chain of sports centres, David Lloyd, is aiming to get the residents of Malaga's Pedregalejo district in shape.

One of the largest gym brands in Europe, they have invested 2.3 million euros to modernise the facilities of the sports centre that occupies the old EMT garages on Avenida Juan Sebastián Elcano.

The British firm plans to renovate the 10,000-square-metre space, in which 150 sports activities will be available, build a social club with a restaurant and a children's area. The works have already begun with a planned opening in the spring.

The sports complex will house a spa with a Turkish bath, sauna, hot and cold pools, and pressure jets. The gym room is now completely renovated with state-of-the-art equipment, as well as a circuit for assisted exercises.

Founded by the English tennis player David Lloyd, the Pedregalejo centre aims to become «the second home for the members, a place where they can relax, train or socialise», said Sara González, the manager of David Lloyd in Malaga.

The David Lloyd Leisure Group has 131 clubs, of which 101 are in the United Kingdom. They have a total of 750,000 members in nine European countries with more than 1,100 tennis and padel tennis courts and 400 badminton and squash courts.

Spain already has seven David Lloyd clubs, with three in Madrid, two in Barcelona, one in Zaragoza, and one in Malaga.