Date is revealed when Malaga will finally find out if it will be selected to host the international Expo 2027 exhibition The city is up against Bloomington in the US, Phuket in Thailand, Belgrade - the capital of Serbia - and the Argentinian city, San Carlos de Bariloche

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga

Malaga will find it in one month’s time if the city will be selected to host the international exhibition in 2027.

The Andalusian port city is competing against Bloomington (United States), Phuket (Thailand), Belgrade (Serbia) and San Carlos de Bariloche (Argentina) for the chance to host Expo 2027.

The Paris-based International Exhibitions Bureau has set a date of 20 and 21 June for the 172nd General Assembly of countries, at which representatives of 179 states will vote on the venue for the event. Each of the countries represented at the International Exhibitions Bureau will cast a single secret ballot for one of the candidates.

It comes after the same designers famous for the iconic Sydney Opera House were awarded the contract to draw up initial designs for the 'ring' arena that will house the Expo 2027 pavilions if Malaga is selected.

Malaga City Council selected London-based firm Ove Arup to draw up the preliminary design for the 'ring', planned for the Buenavista site, on the outskirts of the city.

The enormous ring-shaped building would be constructed, some 560 metres in diameter, and would house three themed pavilions (citizenship, innovation and the environment) around a central space for gardens. There would also be restaurants and a theatre with space for 3,000 spectators at the site.

At a forum organised by SUR last March, Jerónimo Blasco, the City Council's general director for Expo 2027, said that in the event the city was not chosen, the location would be used to promote "a modern business park for digital nomads".

But this would require an agreement with the government's Entidad Pública Empresarial de Suelo (Sepes), which owns the land.