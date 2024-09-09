Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Hungry Club chain has just opened in Terminal 4 of Adolfo Suárez Airport in Madrid. SUR
&#039;Best chef in the world&#039; lands at the airport with his first restaurant in Malaga
Food and driink

'Best chef in the world' lands at the airport with his first restaurant in Malaga

In a joint venture, Dabiz Muño will open a branch of the Hungry Club chain which will offer "an unprecedented gastronomic experience"

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 9 September 2024, 14:46

Opciones para compartir

Dabiz Muñoz, voted the "best chef in the world", will make his first permanent appearance with a restaurant in Malaga city. He's teamed up with Avolta in a joint venture that will see the opening of a restaurant at the airport called Hungry Club.

The new chain has just opened in terminal four at Adolfo Suárez Airport in Madrid and it will also open in the terminals at Barcelona and Malaga, although the exact opening date is not yet known.

The new concept combines an exclusive food and beverage offering with "an unprecedented dining experience", offering people new delights from the three-star Michelin chef.

"The recipes are full of flavour and contrasts, without borders, constantly changing and varying according to the time of day (breakfast, brunch, dinner, fast food to take away). The gastronomic offer stands out for its high quality and local product base, with the unique interpretation of Dabiz Muñoz," the company said.

Chief executive of Avolta in southern Europe, Isabel Zarza, said the chain will present "an exceptional offer from the best chef in the world" and that they will do so following their catering concept. Muñoz said the new restaurants will be part of the XO world, where he never stops developing new ideas "always under our own rules and codes, which are the ones that have allowed us to successfully develop a world-class restaurant like Diverxo, as well as a food truck".

The top chef added that because of his job, he spends a lot of time in airports and knows "the dynamics, the rhythm, the rush and the dead hours of a delay". Therefore, for all passengers, he will prepare "a hedonistic, dynamic and frenetic experience with the quality that we impose on ourselves".

Although on a more temporary basis, Dabiz Muñoz has already made some gastronomic incursions into the province with his food truck. Last November, for example, he set up his food truck next to the entrance of El Corte Inglés in Malaga city with an offer centred on fried chicken.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Are people really going to Mercadona supermarket stores in Spain to pull?
  2. 2 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  3. 3 Joe Strummer: A punk rocker's haven in Lorca's city
  4. 4 Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 British formation aerobatic team promise to 'surprise' the crowd at Costa del Sol air show
  6. 6 Woman arrested in Marbella over drugs hidden inside Buddha statues
  7. 7 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  8. 8 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  9. 9 More than 3,000 bathers have used one of the beach areas for those with limited mobility in Fuengirola so far this year
  10. 10 Digital Art Day comes to Malaga: creating artistic masterpieces using modern techniques

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad