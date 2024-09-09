'Best chef in the world' lands at the airport with his first restaurant in Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 9 September 2024, 14:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Dabiz Muñoz, voted the "best chef in the world", will make his first permanent appearance with a restaurant in Malaga city. He's teamed up with Avolta in a joint venture that will see the opening of a restaurant at the airport called Hungry Club.

The new chain has just opened in terminal four at Adolfo Suárez Airport in Madrid and it will also open in the terminals at Barcelona and Malaga, although the exact opening date is not yet known.

The new concept combines an exclusive food and beverage offering with "an unprecedented dining experience", offering people new delights from the three-star Michelin chef.

"The recipes are full of flavour and contrasts, without borders, constantly changing and varying according to the time of day (breakfast, brunch, dinner, fast food to take away). The gastronomic offer stands out for its high quality and local product base, with the unique interpretation of Dabiz Muñoz," the company said.

Chief executive of Avolta in southern Europe, Isabel Zarza, said the chain will present "an exceptional offer from the best chef in the world" and that they will do so following their catering concept. Muñoz said the new restaurants will be part of the XO world, where he never stops developing new ideas "always under our own rules and codes, which are the ones that have allowed us to successfully develop a world-class restaurant like Diverxo, as well as a food truck".

The top chef added that because of his job, he spends a lot of time in airports and knows "the dynamics, the rhythm, the rush and the dead hours of a delay". Therefore, for all passengers, he will prepare "a hedonistic, dynamic and frenetic experience with the quality that we impose on ourselves".

Although on a more temporary basis, Dabiz Muñoz has already made some gastronomic incursions into the province with his food truck. Last November, for example, he set up his food truck next to the entrance of El Corte Inglés in Malaga city with an offer centred on fried chicken.