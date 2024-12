SUR in English Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 15:04

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Fundación Unicaja, the Sala Unicaja María Cristina de Málaga is holding a concert on 5 December at 7pm.

The Cuarteto Granada will be playing Bach's Goldberg Variations, BWV 988.

Entry is free until the venue is full.

www.fundacionunicaja.com