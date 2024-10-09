What is a 'croffle' and where can you tuck into one on the Costa?

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 17:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It has already hit the cafés of Madrid and Barcelona and of course influencers have posted about it on TikTok and Instagram. Apparently originating in Ireland, the 'croffle' has now arrived on the Costa del Sol.

Owner of Latteame, where croffles can be found, Francesca Lamanna, explained that these new sweet offerings are "waffles made with croissant dough. In other words, their appearance is like that of a waffle but their taste and texture is that of a croissant".

The 22-year-old entrepreneur opened her cafetería in August this year at number six Calle San Juan de Letrán, near Plaza de La Merced in Malaga city centre. She discovered the popular dessert on social media, did some research and, seeing that it hadn't landed in Malaga, decided to introduce it to her menu as one of the star dishes: "Customers love it. We are the first to offer it", she smiled.

Francesca explained that croffles can be eaten both sweet and savoury, or mixed. Those with a sweet tooth can choose ingredients such as Nutella, dulce de leche, pistachio, chocolate, white chocolate, Lotus biscuits or Kitkat. "We have only been serving them for a short time but the most popular, the one that is most requested and liked is the pistachio", said the owner, who recommends that they should be "crunchy".

And, as if that wasn't enough of a calorie bomb, you can also choose from various toppings to complete your croffle experience: almond crocanti, Oreo, marshmallows, lacasitos, Filipinos or cream are just some of the options.

Canned coffee and homemade cakes

Lamanna came to Malaga from her native Argentina a year and a half ago. There she gave dance classes, but in the province of Malaga she didn't have enough money to start up this type of business. She decided to try her luck in the world of catering: "I decided to create a café where I myself would like to go for a coffee every day. I was inspired by places in the Philippines to create the croffles and the atmosphere of the place", she said.

In addition to the popular croffles, Latteame offers homemade cakes such as red fruit cheesecake, carrot cake, Matilda cake or chocotorta, a typical Argentinian sweet with biscuits and chocolate. There are also red velvet and oreo cookies.

Finally, another of its specialities is (obviously) coffee: cappuccino, latte, ice late, bonbon, Americano, cortado, black... and customers have the possibility to order their coffee in a can. Yes, as it sounds: they can order their canned coffee to drink it at any other time without changing its flavour. "I saw this option also on TikTok and decided to offer it. I have a machine that packages the coffee in seconds. We believe we are also the first in Malaga to serve canned coffee", Francesca said.