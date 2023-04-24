Costa couple charged with forcing 11-year-old daughter into prostitution The pair allegedly dressed the child in provocative clothes and forced her to engage with clients

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Malaga has charged a couple with forcing their 11-year-old daughter into prostitution. It is seeking 12 years in jail for the mother and ten years for her partner, who lived with them in Torremolinos.

According to the prosecutor's report, the woman, her daughter and the man, who acted as the minor's father lived together in a squat house in 2017. The two accused allegedly engaged in prostitution outside the home.

But the accused sometimes brought clients to the house, "even when the minor was there, who she would sent to wait on the terrace, whatever the time, even in the early hours of the morning, until the service was finished".

In August 2017, the accused allegedly "decided to initiate the minor into prostitution", according to the prosecutor's office.

They allegedly determined that "the girl should begin to have sexual contact with adults", and started to dress her in "provocative" clothes.

The prosecutor said that the accused, with the agreement of the defendant, "offered the girl to adults for sexual purposes on at least three occasions" and only on one of these occasions did the client refuse to meet her.

The prosecutor determined a crime of corruption and prostitution of minors under 16 years of age had been committed, requesting 12 and ten years in prison for the woman and the man, as well as a fine. It was also requested the mother be deprived of her parental rights.

Both defendants were also asked to not communicate or approach the victim for 15 years, and to pay her 18,000 euros in compensation.

The trial is scheduled to start in Malaga tomorrow, Tuesday 25 April.