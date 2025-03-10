Costa del Sol urgently seeks 8,000 workers to fill tourism jobs before Easter week

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 10 March 2025, 14:49 Compartir

The Costa del Sol's tourism sector will host a job fair at the Palacio de Ferias in Torremolinos on 20 March. The aim is to urgently recruit candidates for more than 8,000 positions before the arrival of Easter week, marking the start of the high season.

More than fifty companies and a dozen organisations, schools and training centres will take part in the event.

Those interested do not need to register: they only need to bring their CVs and prepare for the interviews that will be carried out during the fair, starting from 9am and finishing at 6pm. There is no entrance fee and attendees will also have access to workshops on how to create a good CV.

This is the third year the recruitment campaign has been held, proving that it has become a successful tool for a sector that has struggled to maintain a stable workforce since the Covid-19 pandemic caused employees to seek more secure industries at the time.

Human resource managers of the various companies attending the event will be looking for waiters, cooks, floor staff, receptionists and maintenance workers. In addition, there will be some middle management and hotel management positions available to those interested in applying.

6,000 workers are needed in Malaga province's catering sector, in addition to the 1,800 workers needed in Costa del Sol hotels

Vice president of the hotel owners asscoiation on the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) Javier Hernández has said that successful candidates will be able to start immediately, as the aim is to meet the first wave of tourists that takes place around Easter, coinciding with the start of the high season. "I encourage all those who are unemployed or who want to join the tourism sector to take advantage of this opportunity," he stated.

Hernández said that a minimum of 1,800 employees are needed in the hotel industry on the Costa del Sol, which is ready to welcome up to 5,000 new workers. These vacancies add to the total number of individuals employed in the hospitality industry, where the annual average is 100,000 for the province of Malaga. This figure rises to 106,000 workers around Easter and the summer.

"In previous years it has become clear that this event is a good opportunity for everyone: for those looking for work and for employers who have been able to find the staff they need thanks to the conference. It's a win-win resource," said Javier Frutos, president of the hospitality and catering employers' association.