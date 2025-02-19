This is the Costa coffee shop that ranks among the best in the world

Enrique Miranda / Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 11:38 Compartir

A coffee shop in Malaga city centre has made its way onto the list of 'The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops' in 80th place. Kima Coffee, which has already won several awards (including the award for the best roasted coffee in the Aeropress Spain championship in 2022), is among the four Spanish cafés that appear in the list presented by the CoffeeFest fair in Madrid.

The mention of a Malaga establishment shouldn't come as a surprise, given that coffee is almost a religion in the city and serving it correctly is an art. The capital of the Costa del Sol has a long-lasting tradition of offering a variety of ways for serving coffee - nube, sombra, corto, etc. Few waiters outside the Malaga hospitality trade have a perfect understanding of what these terms imply.

Rabi Aouam's Kima Coffee first opened as a roastery in 2018 and, later, as a coffee shop in 2021. Under the motto 'We seek perfection', the establishment craftsman's profile describes him as "a brave roaster, extremely trained as a barista, similar to the hotelier". The café offers products from all over the world, as well as coffee accessories. The main feature of the small shop on Calle Carretería is the in-house roasted coffees, complemented by signature toasts and biscuits.

Zoom SUR

According to the list, the best coffee shop in Spain is Hola Coffee Lagasca (Madrid), ranking 12th among the best worldwide. The other Spanish estalbishments on the list are Nomad Frutas Selectas in Barcelona (12th) and D'Origen Coffee Roasters also in Barcelona (55th).

The worldwide ranking is topped by the Australian Toby's Estate Coffee Roasters, which has premises in Singapore, the Middle East, Indonesia and the Philippines. In second and third position are the North American Onyx Coffee Lab and Gota Coffee Experts in Vienna, respectively. The top three are followed by Proud Mary Coffee (Australia) and Tim Wendelboe (Norway).