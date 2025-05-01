Malaga's flat of horrors: over 30 dogs and nine cats living in unsanitary conditions

She lived with 33 dogs and nine cats that she kept in unsanitary conditions in a flat in Malaga. The perpetrator, a 53-year-old woman, has already been charged by the Local Police for her alleged responsibility in a crime of animal abuse over a prolonged period of time, including the absence of food and all the other basics that are legally required for the proper care of our pets.

Local officers had tried gaining entry to the property on numerous occasions from 2019. Yet it was not until a few months ago that the civil courts authorised a forced entry into the home to check on the state of the place following complaints from neighbours. It was they who had alleged unhealthy conditions, a bad smell coming from the place and the excessive presence of animals with no adequate sanitary controls inside the property.

Several Local Police units took part in this operation: officers from the animal welfare unit Grupona, the ops support group GOA and local officers from the Puerto de la Torre and Teatinos district. They went to the flat in Teatinos district with other municipal workers and GOA officers then forced open the door to the flat following the tenant's refusal to let them in.

The property was found to be in a poor state of repair and cleanliness, lacking running water, electricity and basic furnishings. The animals were checked over and a total of 33 dogs, including one dead, and nine cats were found. None of them were registered with a microchip. The officers were also able to see that the dogs were very thin and had overgrowing nails, possibly due to lack of wear and tear from not going outside. Some had alopecia, difficulty in moving their hindquarters, very chafed skin and open wounds.

Given their condition, Local Police proceeded to temporarily remove the animals and transferred them to the municipal animal shelter (CEPAM), where some still remain. Others, on the other hand, were handed over to different collaborating bodies and individuals under the premise of temporary transfer of ownership or foster care. A total of five gas bottles for cooking or heating were also removed.

Investigated but not detained as a suspected perpetrator of animal abuse

After assessing that the tenant was of sound mind, police charged the woman with possessing unsterilised cats, failure to vaccinate them and failure to provide them with the required treatment as stated by law. Other charges included an alleged offence of mistreatment of animals causing them pain, suffering and injuries, failure to maintain the animals in good hygienic and sanitary conditions necessary to guarantee their health and failure to provide them with the necessary veterinary care, among many other offences.

Once the proceedings were completed, they were sent to the provincial prosecutor's office for the environment in Malaga and the person involved was informed of her rights as a non-detained suspect for an alleged offence of animal mistreatment.