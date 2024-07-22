Congress tourism in Malaga generates 95 million euros in first half of year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 10:14 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Tourism, event and trade fair meetings continue to rise in the capital of the Costa del Sol. The councillor for tourism at Malaga city council, Jacobo Florido, has declared that this sector has generated an economic impact in the city of 95 million euros, an estimate based on a report published by the Spain convention bureau, which sets the average expenditure per congress attendee at 352 euros per day.

Florido pointed out that the volume of events has grown by 27 per cent from January to June compared to the same period last year, and that a total of 438 meetings have been held. This upward trend has meant that these events have attracted six per cent more professionals. In fact, he pointed out that during the first half of 2023, 345 congresses, trade fairs, conventions and conferences were held in the city, in which 84,863 people took part. The attendees at this year's congresses and meetings came mainly from Spain, representing 68 per cent of the total, compared to 32 per cent from abroad, very similar percentages to those of 2023.

"In addition to reflecting an increase in figures compared to the first six months of last year and highlighting the contribution of professional tourism events to factors such as the average stay and the deseasonalisation of the destination, it is necessary to mention the contribution that the professional events industry makes to the city in other areas such as the transfer of knowledge, the ability to attract investment or the offer of parallel actions aimed at the general public," Jacobo Florido said.

He also pointed out that April is the most active month of this semester, with 22.3 per cent of the total number of meetings held. It is closely followed by June and May. Almost six out of ten of the events were conventions and professional meetings, in addition to which, 27 per cent of the total were conferences, 14 per cent were congresses and two per cent were trade fairs.

The Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (exhibition centre) is the venue that hosts the largest number of events, almost half of them. In terms of the subject matter of these meetings, those of an economic and commercial nature stand out, accounting for 35.8 per cent of the total, followed by those of the medical-health sector, technology and chemistry-pharmacy.