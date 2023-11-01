La Concepción botanical-historical garden: Malaga's 19th-century collection of exotic species

Javier Almellones Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Bamboo, ficus, araucaria or bird of paradise. These are some of the more than three thousand plant species that live together in the Botanical Garden of La Concepción, in the north of the city of Malaga. At the foot of the Limonero dam and next to the Guadalmedina river, the garden dates back to 1855, when it was created by the Marquis of Casa Loring. It was later extended by the Echevarría-Echevarrieta family, who preserved the English landscape style.

Today the Botanical Garden of La Concepción is endowed with an immense range of tropical, subtropical and some indigenous plants. The collection of more than one hundred different species of palms, bamboos and aquatic plants is particularly noteworthy. This 49-hectare estate was, before being purchased for the botanical garden, an area for growing citrus fruits, olives and vines.

La Concepción has an area set aside as a historical garden, which is the original site and occupies only 3.5 hectares. This is, however, the most spectacular part. In addition to the vegetation, there are some unique structures, such as bridges, pavilions and the Casa Palacio, the palatial house that was built as a residence by the estate's first owners, Jorge Loring and Amalia Heredia, in 1855.

In addition, there are other outstanding features throughout the garden, such as the Loring Museum, which the first owners had built to house a mosaic and other Roman pieces found in Cártama. Most of these are now on display in the archaeological section of the Museum of Malaga (Palacio de la Aduana).

Other notable buildings are the Casita de los Cipreses, named after the row of cypress trees outside, and the Casita del Jardinero (built as a tool shed) as well as the Casa del Administrador, built to house workers and animals.

There are also various viewpoints, among them the historic mirador, built by Rafael Echevarría in around 1920. With a clear regionalist style, from it you can see Malaga Cathedral, the Gibralfaro castle, the Montes de Málaga natural park and the Mediterranean Sea in the background.

One of the most beautiful spots in the garden is the Cenador, located next to the Casa Palacio. This spectacular pergola is covered with wisteria, a climbing plant that shows its best side in the second half of March or in the first days of April with its spectacular flowers. Other areas worth noting are the oriental pavilion, the exedra, the waterfall and the nymph's pond. The main feature, however, is the collection of plants and trees that coexist here despite the fact that they come from very different climates.

The Marquis and Marchioness of Loring were assisted at the time by a French gardener, Chamousst, who was responsible for the selection of species and their planting. As a result, he won numerous international prizes. This garden also hosts various events, such as concerts and exhibitions.