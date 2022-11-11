Residents who do not pay their community fees could face bans from using swimming pools and common areas A new building reform law, approved in June, has other important ramifications for residents in apartment blocks or developments who pay community fees

Approved in June, a new law which promotes the rehabilitation of buildings, has other important ramifications for residents in apartment blocks or developments who pay community fees.

Manuel Jiménez, president of the Association of Property Administrators of Malaga and Melilla, said if there are residents who do not pay their community fees, and the community decides to take action after a vote, then they could be banned from entering communal areas such as a swimming pool, sports courts, gardens or barbecue area.

Previously such restrictions were rarely used due to case law for and against the debtor. "That generated doubts,” said Jiménez.

“For this reason, we believe that this new regulation can be useful as it gives legal certainty to the communities,” Jiménez added.

The law was passed primarily for the regulation of aid and tax deductions to promote reforms aimed at improving energy efficiency under the framework of the government's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.