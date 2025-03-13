Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Entertainment

Comic-Con San Diego Málaga tickets: When will they go on sale?

After the announcement of the dates, from 25 to 28 September, the big question for fans is how to get hold of tickets for the huge event which is being held outside the USA for the very first time

Ángel de los Ríos

Ángel de los Ríos

Málaga

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 12:03

There is much still to be announced about the huge Comic-Con San Diego Málaga 2025 event, which has already set a date in the city from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28th September 2025. But the first big question is: when will I be able to get tickets? In its first year alone, Comic-Con San Diego Malaga expects to welcome 60,000 visitors, and more than double that number in its second year. Over its four days, Malaga Comic-Con will offer 300 hours of events and entertainment.

There are no tickets on sale yet and the prices are unknown, although the organisers of the event assure that there will soon be an official announcement of the date. Do you want to be among the first to get them? The first step is to get the 'registration ID', a kind of membership that can be obtained from the official event website.

The online sales platform is already and, as explained by Comic-Con San Diego Málaga, the only thing left to do is to announce the official date of the start of the sale, which will be sent to the interested party's own email address. Organisers told SUR that this pre-registration has exceeded all expectations, but this is not a pre-sale or a reservation of places, but it does speed up the subsequent purchase and gives a certain advantage to those registered in this system.

The Palacio de Ferias de Malaga (Fycma) will be the cornerstone of the event. The centre became one of the jewels in the crown for Malaga's Comic-Con bid. Negotiations with the San Diego delegation, who visited the Costa del Sol at the end of 2024, have been going on for six months and all the details of the space have been evaluated, as well as the possibilities of communications with it. Beyond this space, locations will be created in other areas of Malaga, even outdoors, to host presentations, meetings and shows in parallel.

What is even more important is that the current contract guarantees that Comic-Con San Diego Málaga will be held in September for three consecutive years, at least until September 2027, after which the agreement will be reviewed.

Comic-Con San Diego Málaga is going all out with this event, which won’t be a lesser sibling but will have its own distinct identity. After all, this is the brand’s first international venture outside the US in more than half a century of existence.

