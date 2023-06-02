Club that sold cannabis in sweets and snacks beside a school in Malaga busted Local residents became suspicious due to the strong smell of marijuana it gave off and alerted police

A cannabis club right beside a school in Malaga city has been busted selling the drug in sweets and snacks.

Local residents first became suspicious due to the strong smell of marijuana the premises off, as well as a large number of people from outside the neighbourhood gathering outside, National Police said.

Officers raided the club, arrested two people and seized 268 grams of marijuana and hashish - sold from 31 jars - as well as vapes with a high THC percentage, sweets, biscuits, sweets and snacks with THC, and various documents and computer equipment.

Two people were arrested as part of the police operation .