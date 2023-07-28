Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Cleaner arrested for stealing from properties on the Costa
Crime

Cleaner arrested for stealing from properties on the Costa

Crime ·

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly resold the jewellery and a high-end watch she stole to various second-hand shops in Malaga

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 28 July 2023, 16:31

Compartir

The National Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in Malaga city for allegedly stealing jewellery and a high-end watch from the houses she cleaned. The cleaner allegedly resold these valuables to a number of second-hand shops in the city.

The police investigation began last June, when one of the cleaner's bosses reported the theft of jewellery from inside her home. Initial investigations pointed to the fact that the alleged perpetrator must have had access to the property as there were no signs of forced entry.

Officers focused on the cleaner, who was the only person outside the house who had access to it. In addition, the police later learned that a sister of the victim, who employed the same cleaner, had also reported a jewellery theft.

At this point in the investigation, officers inspected several second-hand goods shops in Malaga, where they found some of the stolen valuables. Officers also found several articles that had been stolen in another third home, without the owners having noticed their disappearance.

Officers of the Central District Police Station located and arrested the cleaner as the alleged perpetrator of the thefts. She is currently before the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena registers a magnitude 3.3 earthquake
  2. 2 Wanted British man arrested in connection with Mijas stabbing and woman falling from car
  3. 3 Costa Tropical residents to call for end to jet ski 'nuisance'
  4. 4 Drought crisis: waiting lists for water tankers on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Coín town hall launches shuttle bus service to Fuengirola beach
  6. 6 A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona
  7. 7 Beso Beach, the sea, gastronomy and the best hits make the experience of the summer
  8. 8 Fuengirola steps up summer street cleaning programme with new hi-tech equipment
  9. 9 Cueva de Ardales reopens after a month of 'very necessary' works
  10. 10 The summer music festival in Malaga province that brings together the best of the blues

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad