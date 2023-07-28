Cleaner arrested for stealing from properties on the Costa

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly resold the jewellery and a high-end watch she stole to various second-hand shops in Malaga

The National Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in Malaga city for allegedly stealing jewellery and a high-end watch from the houses she cleaned. The cleaner allegedly resold these valuables to a number of second-hand shops in the city.

The police investigation began last June, when one of the cleaner's bosses reported the theft of jewellery from inside her home. Initial investigations pointed to the fact that the alleged perpetrator must have had access to the property as there were no signs of forced entry.

Officers focused on the cleaner, who was the only person outside the house who had access to it. In addition, the police later learned that a sister of the victim, who employed the same cleaner, had also reported a jewellery theft.

At this point in the investigation, officers inspected several second-hand goods shops in Malaga, where they found some of the stolen valuables. Officers also found several articles that had been stolen in another third home, without the owners having noticed their disappearance.

Officers of the Central District Police Station located and arrested the cleaner as the alleged perpetrator of the thefts. She is currently before the courts.