Exciting plans for Malaga city centre as competition winner revealed The Paseo del Parque would be extended and the Plaza de la Marina completely remodelled as part of the ambitious Ecosistema Litoral project

An image of how the Plaza and Parque will look once the project is completed. / sur

Malaga council has announced the winner of a competition to design part of its Litoral Plan, which aims to move traffic underground in the south of the city centre from Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia to the Pablo Ruiz Picasso seafront promenade, and build two bus stations below the Plaza de la Marina and the forecourt of the main railway station.

Entries to the competition had to design the pedestrian space that will be gained as a result of this ambitious plan, in the Plaza de la Marina and from Calle Cordoba to Avenida Cánovas del Castillo, which totals 70,000 square metres.

The winner is the ‘Ecosistema Litoral’ project presented by Fermín Vázquez’s B720 studio along with Luis Machuca, who designed the Caminito del Rey project, and DJ Arquitectura. The Prointec engineering firm has also been involved. Their design, which will cost over 18 million euros, extends the Parque towards the Plaza de la Marina and the port, creating a natural fusion between the spaces.

Their design involves remodelling and expanding the Plaza de la Marina to create a central space suitable for concerts, Christmas markets, exhibitions and sports events, and new buildings around the sides for cafés, a tourist office and the entrance to the bus station.

A better and more sustainable city

Fermín Vázquez explained that the aim is to create a better and more sustainable city, and that the plans have been designed to provide improved views of the Farola lighthouse, the cathedral and the Customs Building.

The Paseo del Parque would also be extended towards the Palmeral de las Sorpresas with garden areas and even a type of river over the traffic tunnel.

Luis Machuca said that in their design they “wanted the port to become part of the city, and to make the Plaza de la Marina habitable and comfortable, with shady areas”.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, said that the council will do as much as it can once the works below the Plaza de la Marina are completed. However, the Malaga Litoral Plan will have to be approved by the council before anything can be done and so far no consensus has been reached as only the Partido Popular supports the project. .