Cirque du Soleil transforms Malaga sports arena into ice palace The Canadian company returns to the Costa del Sol this Saturday, three years after its last visit, with Crystal, an acrobatics and extreme skating show on an ice rink with eleven performances in nine days

Cirque du Soleil returns three years after its last visit to Malaga to open the Spanish tour of Crystal, the first acrobatic show on ice. The Canadian circus company, of international fame, will perform Crystal from 10 to 18 December at the city's Martín Carpena sports arena, with tickets costing from 35.20 euros.

The venue has now begun its transformation into an ice palace; hundreds of frozen tubes on the floor will create an artificial ice rink on which the 44 artists - acrobats, tightrope walkers and jugglers - will glide.

In the show, which has been running for five years, Cirque du Soleil offers a simple story, but with impressive effects. The main character, a young girl called Crystal, decides to go skating in a park to release her frustrations and her anger at feeling misunderstood. She falls under the ice and begins "a journey through her imagination" in a magical parallel universe inhabited by fascinating characters. This world, with different atmospheres, is portrayed through effects created by projectors.

The show includes live music with recognisable songs, from Beautiful Day by U2 to Sinnerman by Nina Simone, performed by a trio of musicians who will play the piano, accordion, guitar and clarinet throughout the show.

Both the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the councillor for Culture, Noelia Losada celebrated the return of the company to Malaga and applauded the versatility of the Martín Carpena sports arena, which in just two weeks will have gone from being a tennis court for the Davis Cup to an ice rink.

Artistic director Robert Tannion advises circus goers: "If you feel the cold, come dressed warmly."