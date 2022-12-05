Christmas drones dazzle in Malaga

Christmas drones greeted Malaga with their premiere over the port's Muelle Uno and Palmeral on Saturday. Creating shapes of stars, hearts, snowmen, Santa Claus, candles, and more, they illuminated the crisp night sky with the lighthouse in the background. There was no shortage of "Oooohhhs" from the youngsters, who were the most enthusiastic spectators.

Ten year old Leo Posadas was enraptured. "I thought they were very pretty," he said. Leo's mother added: "We loved it, what a synchronisation they have, it's wonderful. And, the reflection of the water made it look beautiful. It is amazing to see how the drones form the figures so quickly, impressive.”

Two pilots, a technical manager, three observers, an operations coordinator and a choreographer create the show with the company Umiles, sponsored by Cervezas Victoria.

The drones have already appeared in Malaga this year, at the inauguration of the August Fair. The festive show will be repeated from 5 to 7 December and 23 December at 8pm. On 9 December there will be a special show at 8.30pm.