Christmas projected on the cathedral tower lights The Malaga monument is brought to life by a daily festive light and art experience

Malaga Cathedral's unfinished tower embraced the Christmas spirit on Sunday evening with the first audiovisual light and art show of the festive season. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the video-mapping projection although the crowds were less intense than those seen for the switch-on of the lights in Calle Larios on Saturday night.

"The show has the same outline as last year, but the majority of its features are new," said Álvaro Arribas, head of Firefly, the company that has managed these shows for the council since 2019.

The show will now be repeated every day at 7, 8.30 and 10pm until 4 January, except for 24 and 31 December.

The video projections, portraying snowy scenes, fireworks, Christmas trees, the Three Wise Men and a plethora of other festive imagery, transport spectators to a Christmassy wonderland.

The second half of the show sees the construction of the unfinished part of the cathedral tower with an impressive degree of realism thanks to digital 3D technology.

From Saturday 3 December, the city will also bost a Christmas drone show. Some 120 drones will take off from the cruise port, displaying Christmas scenes in Malaga's skies. The show will also take place on 4, 5, 6, 7 and 23 December at 8pm. On 9 December there will be a show at 8.30pm.