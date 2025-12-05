Malaga city Christmas edict: no outdoor drinking, no noise, no graffiti (among many other things)

Carmen Barainca Friday, 5 December 2025, 16:11 Share

Malaga city council has published the traditional Christmas and New Year's Eve edict, in which mayor Francisco de la Torre reminds the public of the essential rules that preserve coexistence during the festivities. The measures ensure public safety, especially in the city centre, which always experiences a high influx of people.

The document insists on the protection of public space, the responsible use of fireworks and the need to respect municipal bylaws to ensure safe celebrations.

The 2025 Christmas edict's main message is: Malaga wants to live Christmas in harmony. According to the mayor, this starts with respect for the city. "Painting, graffiti and similar acts on public roads are banned," he states in the first point of the official document. This aims to preserve the urban heritage at a time of special tourist projection. The bylaw excludes previously authorised artistic interventions.

Regularised use of pyrotechnics

The city council once again draws special attention to fireworks, demanding strict compliance with Royal Decree 989/2015, which regulates their sale and use, clearly banning their sale on public roads. De la Torre urges people to be particularly empathetic with "those who suffer from hearing hypersensitivity or autism spectrum disorders". In addition, he reminds that animals "are particularly sensitive to noise".

Carrying lighted fuses and using sound equipment on public roads is banned. Their use is only allowed in non-residential areas and away from buildings or trees.

The edict also asks people to comply with animal protection measures and not abandon pets after the Christmas season.

All loud activities - making noise, using loudspeakers and singing - are also banned in public spaces. Non-compliance requires police intervention.

The consumption of alcohol in the street is also banned, except in licensed terraces. The edict highlights that minors are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages under any circumstances. Large events must have prior authorisation and the public space must be cleaned up after the event.

In terms of transport, the city council recommends the use of public transport and limits loading and unloading in the centre in the mornings of 24 and 31 December. Civil protection will deploy a special device on the busiest days, with mobile defibrillators and fixed emergency points.

The mayor concludes with a call for public responsibility and the rejection of hoaxes: "I ask the public to share accurate information and always use official sources."