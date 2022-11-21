It's starting to look a bit like Christmas with Malaga's heavenly angels now flying high Everything is being prepared for this Saturday, 26 November, when the city's festive illuminations will be switched on

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas in Malaga’s Calle Larios, where everything is being prepared for the city’s festive illuminations to be switched on at 7pm on Saturday 26 November and the new light and sound shows will begin.

This year the emblematic street is being decorated with heavenly angels, suspended overhead. The angels are four metres tall with 12-metre trains, and have been designed to look effervescent.

The Christmas decorations are not just in the historic city centre, however. The council is installing lights in around 500 streets, squares and roundabouts, and they will come on at 6.30pm each evening. This year, to save energy, the illuminations will be turned off two hours earlier than in the past, at midnight on working days and at 2am at weekends and public holidays.

Three times a day

The spectacular light and sound show in Calle Larios will be taking place three times a day, at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm (except on 24 and 31 December) and the music will be Carol of the Bells and Jingle Bells.

This year for the first time there will be drone light shows taking place on 3, 4, 6, 7 December at 8.30pm, and these will be visible from different parts of the city including the Palmeral de las Sorpresas, Plaza de la Marina, Muelle Uno and Gibralfaro. There will also be a show on 23 December at 7.30pm.

And every day from 27 November until 4 January, with the exception of 24 and 31 December, the video-mapping will once again take place on the tower of Malaga cathedral at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm. This is laser technology projected onto the tower, with a focus on Christmas themes specific to Malaga.