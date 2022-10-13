Malaga's Christmas lights switch-on will not be delayed and is set for 26 November Calle Larios will have a new decorative display designed exclusively for the city's main street this year

Malaga city council has decided not to follow recommendations from the regional government to delay the Christmas lights switch-on in the city.

In a statement the city hall said that the festive switch-on would take place on Saturday 26 November, a day later than is customary. And, the statement added, the lights would be lit for two hours a day less than usual “to raise awareness about energy saving”.

It is estimated that this cut, in addition to the LED technology that the council has been using since 2010, will save 7,000 euros in relation to the 21,072 euros spent in 2021, and that the measure would result in a four-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide produced.

This year the Christmas lights will remain on from 6.30pm until midnight on weekdays, while on weekends and holidays they will remain on until 2am.

Calle Larios will this year have a new luminous decoration designed exclusively for the city's iconic street by Iluminaciones Ximénez. Along with this main shopping street, about 500 city streets, squares and roundabouts will have Christmas lighting this year.