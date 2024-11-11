Special wood to prevent disasters like the one at Notre Dame to be used for roof at Malaga Cathedral

Cristina Pinto Malaga Monday, 11 November 2024, 18:27

A special wood will be used on the new roof of Malaga Cathedral to prevent fires such as the one at Notre Dame in Paris in 2019.

Until now work has been carried out on preparing the roof, with the entire inside of the roof cleaned and new piping installed. From this week, a new type of wood, changed from douglas fir to radiata pine, will be installed which will improve the fire resistance of the structure in the event of a blaze. "In the event of a fire, with this new material it won't happen like in Notre Dame, where the fire spread in minutes... Let's say that here it would take about ten hours and it could be stopped in time," the dean of Malaga Cathedral, José Manuel Ferrary, pointed out.

The new timber that will cover the roof is "more suitable and sustainable", as one of the architects of the project, Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica, told SUR. "We wanted the material to be a Spanish product, this one comes from the Basque Country. Right now you can't see any changes at first glance because all the roofing is being done there, but next week [this week] it will arrive. We are looking forward to seeing the work progress."

This change in the type of wood will result in an increase of almost five million more to the work and bringing the total cost of the project to more than 22.5 million, from the 17.5 million set out in the initial project. So far, 5.3 million euros has been obtained for the work from the Junta de Andalucía; 4.5 million from Malaga city council; 3.2 from the Diputación provincial authority; and 1.5 million from the Fundación Bancaria Unicaja, making a total of 14.5 million.

"We will continue to negotiate for more companies to join and the rest that remain, the cathedral will have to make an effort to make up the amount. We have knocked on the door of the central government and so far we know nothing. That is why we ask the people of Malaga that if they want to contribute something for this work, they can do so from one euro at www.yoconmicatedral.es or with a Bizum to 06397," José Manuel Ferrary said.

Delays in the work

As for "the setbacks" that have caused "the work to be delayed", Ferrary said: "The first is that, after some discussions following the approved project, we came to the conclusion that the roof would not have the feeling of not being finished, the whole of the front that can be seen from the Plaza del Obispo should be completed; this has meant an increase in the cost work of around two million euros. And the second point has been the change of wood for fire safety reasons, a decision we took after the fire brigade's reports. All the modifications have been made with the approval of the culture department".

The work has also led to the discovery of archaeological remains, announced in August, after installing the crane for the work on the main roof. They date back 5,000 years and date back a millennium to the occupation of the city: "We have a history that goes from the Neolithic to the present day, these remains are collected and will become part of the city of Malaga, to tell its story," Ferrary said.