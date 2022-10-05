City council injects one million euros into Malaga cathedral’s new roof fund The work to stop the existing roof leaking when it rains has an estimated cost of 16.5 million

Malaga council has given a boost to the works to cover the leaking vaults of the city’s cathedral with a new roof through the provision of one million euros from the municipal coffers, which has been done through a budget modification, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the councillor for the Economy, Carlos Conde, have announced.

Specifically, the city council’s budget modification amounts to 5.6 million euros, which also includes 1.7 million euros to the municipal cleaning company Limasam for the purchase of equipment and the removal of the red staining caused by the calima ‘mud’ earlier this year, as well as 624,000 euros for social purposes, among other causes.

Regarding the cathedral, De la Torre explained that it is necessary to act quickly to prevent rain continuing to penetrate the existing roof, and that he was aware that the Diocese already had a loan of three million euros, to which would be added the million euros that the City Council is going to release, which must be approved in a plenary session.

The new roof work has an estimated cost of 16.5 million, the mayor is proposing a three-way agreement between the Junta de Andalucia, the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority and the City Council, and much of it could be covered by European funds, he suggested.

De la Torre said that, in his opinion, this work is vital to preserve the largest place of worship in the city, and it is urgent to remove the “inadequate” sealing works that were done on the roof, "which added more weight to the building and maintained humidity." The mayor urged that the money be collected and that the works begin as soon as possible, and not be done in phases, so that water does not continue to seep into the Cathedral. He was especially critical of the last Socialist council, which he said that he promoted sealing works that had not done the property any good. "García Mota (the dean) was discreet, but the solution was not adequate," he said.