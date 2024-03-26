Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carrefour&#039;s mystery shopping trolleys roll into Malaga for the first time ever
Carrefour's mystery shopping trolleys roll into Malaga for the first time ever

The covered trolleys, containing surprise products to the value of 50 euros inside, were put up for grabs at a fixed price of 9.99 euros in one city supermarket store today

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 13:02

Carrefour's mystery trolleys have rolled into Malaga city. Their main attraction? Its price: 9.99 euros. The content inside the trolley is one fifth, according to the supermarket chain, of its actual value (which is 50 euros). In exchange, however, the customer buys blind, without knowing what is inside.

After launching the initiative in Madrid and Seville, Carrefour has decided to extend it to other parts of Spain, including Malaga. Today, this Holy Tuesday, Carrefour Rosaleda will become the first supermarket of the chain to launch the promotional campaign in the province.

As Carrefour pointed out on its Instagram account, from 9am onwards, ten surprise food trolleys would be offered at a fixed price of 9.99 euros. The company launched a poll on its social media accounts so customers could choose the store where the next mystery trolley campaigns would take place. The winner was Carrefour Rosaleda.

As the French retail group pointed out, it is a shopping concept that is "as surprising as it is original". It will be limited to one day with a maximum of one trolley per customer up for grabs. "The company has taken the utmost care with the items that make up these surprise trolleys in order to guarantee the satisfaction of its customers and meet their expectations," it added.

Carrefour is aiming to help customers make savings, who can also currently benefit from permanent price cuts on some 500 products.

