Carplus opens the biggest used car dealership in Andalucía in Malaga The showroom covers 12,000 square metres on the city's Guadalhorce industrial estate with up to 300 cars on display

Malaga now boasts the largest used car dealership in Andalucía. This is Carplus, part of the Caetano group, which has opened premises of more than 12,000 square metre son the Guadalhorce industrial estate with up to 300 cars on display. This is the second oulet opened by the firm in Spain; the first is in Leganés (Madrid) and was opened in 2017.

Paulo Moreira, operations director of Carplus, said: "We have chosen Malaga for the expansion of our business in Spain because it is a market with a lot of potential, one of the main provinces in the sale of used vehicles, with a booming capital, where many technology companies are establishing their headquarters. For this reason, it is a priority market for us where we want to position ourselves in terms of quality, and offer an outstanding buying experience”.

The opening of the Malaga dealership comes at a good time for the used car market, which has seen sales increase due to delays in the production of new vehicles due to the shortage of semiconductors. Second-hand pure electric models saw their sales increase by 44.2 per cent in May to 1,125 units and between January and May they rose 51.2 per cent with 5,233 units.

Online sales

At the new dealership buyers can test drive their future car without having to wait. Moreira said: “Our focus is on customer satisfaction, which is why, in addition to the test drive, we offer the possibility of a premium warranty of up to three years. We check the car for 300 points and the customer has access to a stock of more than a thousand cars of all brands up to ten years old. After the purchase, if they don't like the car within a week or a thousand kilometres, they can return it”.

The Carplus stock includes 25 different brands with something for all tastes, from compact cars to family cars, SUVs, city cars, and sports cars. The dealership can be visited from this month at Calle Esteban Salazar Chapela, 6, on the Guadalhorce industrial estate. Carplus also offers online sales. Its website has a range of a thousand cars and a reservation service that delivers a reserved car to the customer's door.