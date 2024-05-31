Costa del Sol beach bar closed due to "serious risk" to public health

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 15:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga city hall has ordered the closure of the historic 'chiringuito' El Cabra, in Pedregalejo, for "serious risk to public health". Following a routine inspection carried out this week, the council has ordered the closure of the business located on the El Pedregal promenade due to the deficiencies found in terms of hygiene and health.

The report drawn up by the inspectors cites problems of a general lack of cleanliness and maintenance of facilities; massive presence of cockroaches, both live and dead; no hot water; poor hygiene and processing practices, such as inadequate defrosting of food, unprotected food in chambers and no date of preparation; lack of registration in the regional registry; and no documentation related to food safety management.

The well-known restaurant has been closed since the precautionary measure of immediate cessation was adopted. This measure has also been passed on to the Local Police as part of the coordination and surveillance actions between the two areas.

Once the property has been notified, it has a period of 15 days to remedy the deficiencies detected. Once the deficiencies have been resolved, the inspector will carry out a review of the corrections and will determine whether the precautionary measure decreed should be lifted.

This newspaper has tried, unsuccessfully, to contact the owners of El Cabra.

El Cabra opened its doors in 1965, although in 2018 its ownership passed into the hands of other businessmen after the daughters of its founder, Manuel Cabra Ávila, retired. This business group, linked to the hospitality sector, leased the establishment for a period of 15 years and their intention was to continue operating as before.