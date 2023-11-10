Bumpy ride for contractors over motorway resurfacing works near Malaga Airport

Motoring
Ignacio Lillo
Malaga
Friday, 10 November 2023, 13:26
Following an outcry on social media over the dangerous state of the MA-21 motorway while it is being resurfaced, the contractors have sprung into action by tidying it up.
It is a key stretch of road from Torremolinos to Malaga that goes past the airport.
Videos recently shared by motorists showed vehicles swerving around big dips in the road surface, gravel and clouds of dust being thrown up and the lack of lane markings which it is claimed led to several accidents.
