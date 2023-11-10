Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Resurfacing work on the motorway near the airport.
Resurfacing work on the motorway near the airport. D. Maldonado
Motoring

Bumpy ride for contractors over motorway resurfacing works near Malaga Airport

Motorists complained on social media networks that the poor state of the MA-21 between Malaga and Torremolinos had created dangerous driving conditions

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 10 November 2023, 13:26

Compartir

Following an outcry on social media over the dangerous state of the MA-21 motorway while it is being resurfaced, the contractors have sprung into action by tidying it up.

It is a key stretch of road from Torremolinos to Malaga that goes past the airport.

Videos recently shared by motorists showed vehicles swerving around big dips in the road surface, gravel and clouds of dust being thrown up and the lack of lane markings which it is claimed led to several accidents.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Research reveals Brits will take holidays to Costa del Sol over a longer season to avoid worst of the summer heat
  2. 2 Axarquía water bill row: 'They have sent us a quarterly bill for 45,220 euros and we were only there for two weeks'
  3. 3 Price will be key factor in determining travel plans of British tourists and whether they come to Spain in 2024
  4. 4 Remembrance services in the south of Spain and Gibraltar
  5. 5 More UK visitors expected on Costa del Sol but at cooler times of year
  6. 6 Arroyo de la Miel becomes the centre of flamenco during week-long festival
  7. 7 Lack of rainfall forces Malaga to resurrect emergency water sources from 1995 drought
  8. 8 PSOE defends Junts deal as way to solve 'conflict' in Spain's Catalonia region
  9. 9 Bumpy ride for contractors over motorway resurfacing works near Malaga Airport
  10. 10 Registration for this weekend's Fuengirola half marathon breaks all records, and this is the route it will take

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad