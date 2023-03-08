Malaga building permit progress for biggest planetarium in Spain

The project manager says the attraction – set to be one of the largest in Europe – is finally on the “starting grid” awaiting the green light from the city hall

Next May it will be three years since council awarded a municipal plot next to the Ikea store in the city for the construction of a planetarium.

The project is being led by Malaga Planetarium formed from a collaboration between the local engineering firm Gestomer together with the renowned Malaga astronomer Alberto Castro Tirado and the multinational Sky-Skan, which specialises in the construction of planetariums.

As SUR previously reported, the company awarded the contract decided to extend the exhibition area by 800 square metres, so that it would cover more than 3,000 square metres. However, the final documentation with all changes was not delivered to the city’s planning department until the end of last year, so it is only now that the municipal technicians have been able to study the dossier in depth and request the corresponding changes in order to be able to issue the building permit.

This was confirmed by the councillor for Territorial Planning, Raúl López. The manager of Malaga Planetarium, Antonio Castro Tirado, brother of the astronomer leading the project, said that the project is finally "on the starting grid", pending the green light from city’s planning department.

According to Castro, this permit is key for the planetarium's promoters to be able to close the financing of the project, valued at more than ten million euros, with investors.

As reported in 2020, the planetarium will be the largest in Spain and one of the largest in the European Union. Its projection hall, with a capacity for 400 people, will have an internal diameter of 27 metres. It will be built on a plot of 8,800 square metres located between the Benítez area and the Ikea shopping centre, next to the road that connects the N-340 with the Guadalmar motorway.