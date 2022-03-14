British Consulate in Malaga lend their support to the Adintre Foundation The volunteers at the foundation in Fuengirola provide breakfast, lunch and a takeaway evening meal on a daily basis to anyone that needs it. They also provide clothes, furniture and supplies to needy families

On International Women’s Day (8 March), a team from the British Consulate in Málaga lent a hand to the volunteers at the Adintre Foundation in Fuengirola. Founded by the remarkable Joyce Gyimah, Adintre provides breakfast, lunch and a takeaway evening meal on a daily basis to anyone that needs it. They also provide clothes, furniture and supplies to needy families, as well as to other organisations, including one that was heading to Ukraine laden with humanitarian help on the morning of the team’s visit. Joyce’s philosophy is that no one should go hungry and she and her team will always be there to help those who want to be helped.

Vice-Consul Dominic Jackson said: “The global pandemic, increases in the cost of living and now the war in Ukraine, mean that times are hard for many people and the role of charities is more important than ever. But during hard times charities suffer as well, because donations are harder to come by and more and more volunteers are needed.

“We have been collaborating with Adintre for many years to assist vulnerable British Nationals and this volunteer day was our very small way of saying thanks. Helping to prepare and serve lunch, sort through mountains of donated clothes and organise the many crates of food in the warehouse was both exhausting and rewarding. However, we were only joining the team for one day. For Joyce, Alejandro, Josefa, Yolanda and the staff and volunteers at Adintre, the work continues and they will be back again tomorrow to do it all again.”

Joyce Gyimah said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the team from the Consulate and the guests were very grateful to see there are people out there ready to help them.”

If you are interested in finding out more about Adintre’s work or would like to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.adintrefoundation.com.