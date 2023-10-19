Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Virginian photographed by SUR on Wednesday morning at the megayacht marina in Malaga. Salvador Salas
British billionaire businessman&#039;s megayacht docks in Malaga
Travel

British billionaire businessman's megayacht docks in Malaga

The Virginian is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB - the well-known manufacturer of construction and agricultural machinery

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:04

What does a JCB digger have to do with a megayacht? Well, apparently nothing... if it weren't for the fact that the businessman behind the former is wealthy enough to buy (and maintain) the latter. On Wednesday, the Virginian, owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of the British multinational corporation JCB - manufacturer of construction and agricultural equipment - sailed into Malaga and docked at the city's marina for luxury craft.

The Virginian is 62 metres long and was built in 1991, but remodelled in 2012. It can accommodate 12 passengers in six luxurious cabins, with a crew of 18 professionals, according to data available on the Superyacht Fanwebsite. The stop, of which the purpose has not been disclosed, is expected to be for a short stay.

The W, also recently arrived at the Port of Malaga. Salvador Salas

The luxury vessel is powered by two diesel engines giving it a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots; with a range of more than 3,500 nautical miles, allowing it to sail long distances. It is valued at around 50 million dollars. On some specialised charter websites, it is listed as available for charter, at a staggering price of around 240,000 euros per week.

W Yacht

It's all about industry tycoons this week in the Port of Malaga. Right next to the Virginian is the W, another 58-metre luxury yacht owned by David MacNeil, an American businessman who is the founder and CEO of WeatherTech, a manufacturer of indoor and outdoor protection products for homes, cars, electronics, pets, machinery, etc.

The W, formerly known as Larissa, was built in 2013 and refurbished in 2019, according to the same sources. During this work, she was fitted with her distinctive metallic silver hull. It can accommodate ten passengers, and has a crew of 13 professionals. It has a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots, with a range of more than 4,000 nautical miles. It is also listed as available for yacht charters.

